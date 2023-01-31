Freezing rain expected overnight in Boerne

The next 24-36 hours will be particularly tough on Hill Country communities riding out this winter storm.

BOERNE, Texas — A winter storm is intensifying in the Hill Country, and at the heart of the ongoing Winter Storm Warning is Boerne, Texas.

Temperatures dropped below freezing here on Monday. By Tuesday, the lows were in the 20s.

On Tuesday morning, overnight rain turned into a frosty landscape that melted by the afternoon. While ice coated vehicles, city crews were able to prevent ice from forming on streets.

The roads were treated with a salt mixture two days in a row. Utility workers also canvased the small city, making sure branches weren't threatening powerlines.

The historic city seems to have been spared the worst of the storm, but that could change on Wednesday. That’s why Boerne ISD schools, government offices and many businesses will be closed.

“When you see the forecast that we saw, you have to make that decision for safety,” said Bryan Benway, a spokesperson for Boerne ISD. “We have to make that decision early so that way we give our parents and our staff enough time to make plans if they have to get babysitters.”

If the school closures extend through Thursday, Benway says parents will be given as much notice as possible.

“We are gearing up knowing that tonight is kind of the 'big show,'” added Chris Shadrock, communications director for the City of Boerne. “We are going to see what Mother Nature has to throw at us.

"Some good advice (for drivers): If you want to put this in a numbers situation, is think about how much your deductible is on your insurance policy if you get into a crash. If you go to work, are you going to make that amount of money in a day? Or is it mayby better to just stay home and be safe?”

Temperatures will remain below freezing overnight, and precipitation is expected to pick up again before dawn. Showers could last into Wednesday afternoon.

A warming center has been set up at the Boerne Public Library where people can escape the cold from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

