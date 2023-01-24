Boerne teacher resigns after accusation of having inappropriate communication with student

The teacher admitted to inappropriately engaging with students via text messages and social media.

BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne ISD teacher has resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students, said Beto Hinojosa, principal of Champion High School.

The school district said they were notified late Friday that a CHS teacher was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student. When confronted with the allegation, the teacher acknowledged she engaged with students inappropriately through text messaging and social media.

She then resigned from her position at the school. Boerne Police said they are looking into the reports but have not found any indication of a crime at this time.

The district said the children's safety is their priority and an internal investigation is underway.

The following is the full statement from the district.

Dear Champion Parents,

The administration was notified late Friday night of an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a CHS teacher and a student. District leadership has worked closely with law enforcement throughout the weekend. When confronted with the allegation, the teacher acknowledged she engaged students in inappropriate communications via text and social media and resigned from her employment with the school district. Our internal investigation of this matter is ongoing.

Your child's safety is our priority. The campus is prepared to support our students with counselor services. Boerne ISD will not tolerate a violation of the student-teacher relationship. The district has notified the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency Office Of Investigations. Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel issue we may not disclose any additional information.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

Beto Hinojosa, Ed. D., Principal