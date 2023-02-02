Boerne residents advised of power outage at 8 am Thursday

A substation needs to be turned off for an hour while crews work to repair damage from the icy conditions.

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a power outage will take place starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions.

"Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power outage impacting most Boerne residents and utility customers," said a Facebook post from Boern Police. "We know many of our residents with PEC remain without power and we continue to await additional information from them regarding that outage."

"In order to repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, LCRA will have to turn off all services at one of our substations."

This will impact a large portion of Boerne Utilities residents and Bandera Electric. Crews hope the outage will only last an hour.

Power Outage Tips

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed to keep food safe.

Only use a generator outdoors and away from windows to prevent fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you lose power, turn off your heater and wait a few minutes after power is restored before turning it and other large electronics back on.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

