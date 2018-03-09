BOERNE — The Boerne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam targeting the Boerne area.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the scammers are calling random people and saying that the work for the Kendall County Sheriff's Department.

The caller then states that a warrant is out for the person's arrest, and demands that they purchase money cards or gift cards to avoid arrest. The department says that unlike these scammers, they do not ask for money cards or gift cards over the phone

Police urge that recipients of these scam calls to not give any personal information and to alert the police.

