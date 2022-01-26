Boerne ISD offering pay raises amid staff shortages

Boerne ISD said they are not facing a shortage, rather they just want to get ahead of the curve. They said they're offering the second highest raise in the region.

SAN ANTONIO — Boerne ISD is trying to get more substitutes to work for their district by offering emergency pay rates for all substitutes and auxiliary employees at Boerne public schools.

The district says they’re not seeing a shortage of substitutes right now. But, they do want to get ahead of the game and increase their sub pool. The district says their new pay rates are the second highest in the region.

All substitutes, both daily and long-term, will receive an additional 25 dollars a day.

If you pass a background check with the district, here’s how much you could be making:

A person with a high school or college degree = $120 a day.

Certified teachers = 135 a day

Long-term certified teacher = 185 dollars a day

"They might say well now that there is a pay increase we want to come into Boerne and be a sub," Bryan Benway, the Director of Communications for Boerne ISD said.