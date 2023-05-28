SAPD releases bodycam video from early May police shooting leaving one man injured

After multiple shots were fired you hear police yell, "Put the gun down! Get away from the car!"

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department on Sunday released officer body camera footage from a police shooting in early May that left one person injured.

The incident occurred back on May 6 at the 15600 block of Knollhollow on Saturday night.

McManus said that a call came in for a disturbance with a gun, and that one of the residents had allegedly been threatening his neighbor.

The newly released video has the 911 call when a woman says, "He went into his house and got this big gun. He pointed it at us and we had to reverse out of the street."

According to McManus, the suspect went in and out of the home several times before eventually taking a position behind a vacant police cruiser and aiming the rifle at officers down the street.

The video also shows the suspect in front of a police vehicle shooting a long gun in the neighborhood with police presence.

You can hear police speaking to the suspect saying, "Put the rifle down, come over here. Walk over here please to the sound of my voice. It's alright, we're here to help you out."

After multiple shots were fired you hear police yell, "Put the gun down! Get away from the car!" Then they say, "Get on the ground!"

McManus said one of those officers, a 27-year veteran of the force, shot the 22-year-old suspect and hit him in the shoulder. He said officers administered first aid and the suspect was taken to the hospital.