SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in Olmos Creek on the west side Monday evening.

Officers arrived on the scene at the 4700 block of West. Ave around 5:17 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found the body in a grassy area in Olmos Creek.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible drowning and the investigation is ongoing.