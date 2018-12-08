CANYON LAKE, Texas — Search crews recovered the body of a San Antonio man Sunday near boat ramp 21 in Canyon Lake.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, were searching for a missing person.

54 year-old James Karczewski of San Antonio was last seen Saturday near boat ramp 21 in Canyon Lake at 7:20 p.m. His body was discovered about 24 hours later near the area and an autopsy has been ordered. Officials notified his next of kin.

Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife are investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

© 2018 KENS