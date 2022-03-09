Body of missing 4-year-old found in north Columbus pond

Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police recovered the body of a 4-year-old girl who was last seen on the city's north side Friday afternoon.

Officers and medics were called to the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street around 2:50 p.m. Ester Mutivito's body was found in a retention pond at Whispering Oaks Apartments, police said.

Ester was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road around 2:30 p.m.

Sgt. Joe Albert confirmed to 10TV that the body found in the pond is Ester's.

"The search for Ester has ended. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ester. This tragic ending is not the outcome we, as a community, were hoping for," police wrote in a social media post.

Police did not release an official cause of death or if foul play is suspected.

