Body of man found in Boerne woods, police say

It's believed the individual was experiencing homelessness and was camping in the area at the time of death.

BOERNE, Texas — A man's body was found in a wooded area in Boerne not far from I-10 on Monday.

The body was discovered in the 200 block of Norris Lane just before 9 a.m. after someone called in a tip.

Officers found the body and secured the scene.

Officials believe the individual was experiencing homelessness and was camping in the area at the time of death.

They don't suspect foul play.

The man was later identified as Samuel Offer, 65.

His next of kin has been notified.

