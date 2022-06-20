Body found by man walking in downtown San Antonio

The man was walking on the River Walk near the 100 block of South St. Mary's Street when he saw the body and ran for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in the San Antonio River downtown by a man walking on the River Walk overnight.

First responders were called to the 100 block of S. St. Mary's Street around 3:16 a.m. for reports of a drowning. When police and firefighters arrived, they found the victim. The victim's identity has not been released, but authorities confirmed it was a man who was found.

KENS 5 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

