Body of 34-year-old man found in creek

KERRVILLE, Texas — The body of 34-year-old Brian Bode was recovered from a creek in Kerrville Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Town Creek Road on June 10 around 8 p.m. The caller told officers that they found some personal property on the dam at that location.

Officers found a car in the area, but were unable to find anyone associated with the car or the property left on the dam. Once officers made contact with a family member and an acquaintance of the property owner, they learned that it had been hours since Briand Bode was seen or heard.

Both the Kerrville Fire Department and Police Department searched extensively for Bode but were unable to find him. Additionally, the KFD's Technical Rescue Team was unable to utilize divers due to the late hour and poor visibility.

The next morning, a search of the Town Creek area resumed. Bode's body was found shortly after by dive team personnel.