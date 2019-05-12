SAN ANTONIO — Police recovered a woman's body from a dumpster on the northwest side Thursday afternoon.

According to a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson, officers were called out to Wurzbach Road about a quarter mile west of I-10 at about 1 p.m. for an apparent sudden death. The scene was on private property between Datapoint and Gardendale Drive.

Officers at the scene said there was trauma to the woman's body. The medical examiner's preliminary exam confirmed there was some trauma to the woman's body, but her cause of death has not been made public.

An SAPD spokesperson said the victim is a black woman in her 30s or early 40s. She did not have an ID with her, so police are working with the missing persons unit and her name has not been released.

Detectives said they believe the woman's body was dumped after something happened at another location.

Homicide detectives and CSI have an ongoing investigation into the case.

