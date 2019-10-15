SAN ANTONIO — A decomposed body was found at an abandoned commercial building on the south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 100 block of Ward Avenue after a contractor on the site made the discovery. That's near the New Frontiers Public Schools and not far from the Riverside Golf Course.

Officers said they don't believe foul play is involved, but it's hard to say because the body is badly decomposed.

At this point, authorities are unwilling to say if the deceased person is a man or woman. It will be up to the Medical Examiner to identify the victim and a cause of death.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Man says his disabled 74-year-old mother was burglarized while she watched in fear

Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson arrested on murder charge

'Let me out!': Man gives family one last laugh at his own funeral

'I’ll be pointing at you' | Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to Laredo teen battling cancer

'My wife told me to do it': Kentucky man charged with murder, kidnapping