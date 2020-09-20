Body found on the far west side, BCSO says

The Medical Examiner’s office confirms one of their investigators has been called to the site near Paseo Bajo and Calle Duarte.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and San Antonio Police are working together in far west Bexar County at a scene where a body has been found.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the victim, how they died and if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Our KENS 5 crew is at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.