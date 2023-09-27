Off-duty officer reports body on side of highway in Von Ormy, possible victim of hit and run

Officials believe they were a victim of a hit and run.

VON ORMY, Texas — A body was found on the side of the highway Wednesday morning in Von Ormy, police say.

The body was reported by an off-duty officer just after 7:30 a.m. in the 13500 block of I-35 South, not far from Loop 1604.

Deputies from the Von Ormy Police arrived and found that body, which they believe was possibly hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

No other information was provided.

This is a developing story.

