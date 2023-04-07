Body found on east-side with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The victim has not yet been identified, but officials believe they were in their 20s.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the east side of town overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

Officials responded around 2:44 a.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of Green Valley Drive, near Skyline Park, for reports of a body on the sidewalk.

Police say the unidentified victim was in his 20s, and pronounced dead at the scene. Shell casings were found nearby.

Later, police say they received a call for an abandoned car damaged by gunfire along the 4100 block of the I-10 East access road.

Police will be investigating both incidents, but haven't identified a potential suspect at this time.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.