Body found inside submerged vehicle may be missing Texas City woman

Katherine Gannon, better known as Kate, was last heard from on March 30, according to Texas EquuSearch.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Investigators in Galveston County are working to determine if a body found in a submerged vehicle is that of a missing Texas City woman.

Katherine Gannon, 43, was reported missing on April 19 but had not been heard from since the end of March.

During a search for Gannon on Monday, Texas EquuSearch said they found several cars submerged in a manmade lake on Century Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway. A body was recovered in one of the vehicles, but police could not confirm if it was Gannon's body or her vehicle that they recovered.

Officials are now waiting for the Galveston County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity.