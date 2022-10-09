Body found in underground drainage tunnel in Live Oak, police say

Officers discovered a body Sunday morning in Live Oak after receiving a call for a deceased person found.

LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release.

Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and upon walking through an underground tunnel discovered a deceased male, according to the release.

No other information has been provided on identification.

Back in September a woman's body was also found in a drainage ditch across from a hospital at Judson and Toepperwein Road. The woman was identified as Laura Cavazos Briseno.

