Police investigating after U-Haul truck with body inside towed to west Houston storage facility

Houston police said by the smell, it's likely the body has been inside the truck for days.

HOUSTON — Police spent much of Friday evening at a west Houston storage facility after they said a body was found stuffed inside a U-Haul truck.

Employees of the U-Haul facility along the Katy Freeway east of the Sam Houston Parkway said they called 911 after they smelled a foul odor and saw what they believed to be a body inside one of their U-Haul trucks.

Investigators said when police arrived at the storage facility, they couldn't see anything due to the amount of furniture inside the truck, but they smelled what they believed to be a decomposing body and it appeared the body was wrapped tight in a sheet and plastic.

HPD Sgt. William Dunn said the U-Haul truck was towed to the storage facility and by the smell, the body had been inside the truck for days.

Dunn did not say when the truck was towed to the facility but said an investigation is underway to find out when the U-Haul was last used. Dunn said they are aware of who rented the truck last.

The identity of the victim will be determined by a medical examiner.