Body found in the back of SUV at Marbach Plaza shopping center

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a body found in an SUV overnight.

Officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Marbach Plaza shopping center located at 7034 Marbach Road.

At the scene, officers found the 'suspicious vehicle' along with the body of a man in the back of the SUV.

SAFD was called out to the scene and determined that the man was in fact deceased.

A spokesperson for SAPD said that there were no obvious signs of trauma such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds. It is unknown at this time if it was a natural death or homicide.