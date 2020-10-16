x
Body found in the back of SUV at Marbach Plaza shopping center

A spokesperson for SAPD said that there were no obvious signs of trauma such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a body found in an SUV overnight. 

Officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Marbach Plaza shopping center located at 7034 Marbach Road.

At the scene, officers found the 'suspicious vehicle' along with the body of a man in the back of the SUV. 

SAFD was called out to the scene and determined that the man was in fact deceased. 

The investigation continues. 