SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the San Antonio Police Department have confirmed that a body was found late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near SE Loop 410 and Roosevelt.

A spokesperson with SAPD said that the agency will coordinate with the Bexar County Medical Examiner to positively identify the man.

The BCME will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as we gather more information.