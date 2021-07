When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found a body of a man inside the trailer.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in a charred trailer Friday morning, authorities say. Now, investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

The trailer was sitting behind a home on Readwell near south WW White Road.

Details are limited at this time, but when firefighters arrived, they reportedly found a body of a man inside the trailer.

The man has not been identified. No other structures were damaged.