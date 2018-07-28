A body was found in southeast Bexar County in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake Saturday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
BCSO said a 32-year-old man and his dog went fishing on Wednesday. The dog returned home later without him.
BCSO said the victim's family members found him deceased Saturday morning in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake.
The family said he was a good swimmer, but did not have a boat with him because he was fishing from the shore.
Game wardens began searching Friday, but it was the family who found him floating not far from his usual fishing spot on Saturday. Family members said he was very familiar with the area and outdoors in general.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Investigators said they don't suspect any foul play.
South Foster Road is closed during the investigation.