A body was found in southeast Bexar County in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake Saturday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said a 32-year-old man and his dog went fishing on Wednesday. The dog returned home later without him.

BCSO: A man and his dog went fishing Wednesday. The dog returned. The man did not. Family members found him this morning in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake, deceased. No foul play suspected #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/DwjKo2YFCL — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 28, 2018

BCSO said the victim's family members found him deceased Saturday morning in the backwaters of Calaveras Lake.

The family said he was a good swimmer, but did not have a boat with him because he was fishing from the shore.

Game wardens began searching Friday, but it was the family who found him floating not far from his usual fishing spot on Saturday. Family members said he was very familiar with the area and outdoors in general.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Investigators said they don't suspect any foul play.

Family waits for law enforcement to finish their work where a 32 year old fisherman was found dead in the waters of Calaveras Lake #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/SMsZVNphTV — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 28, 2018

South Foster Road is closed during the investigation.

South Foster Road is closed near Calaveras. The detour is a long one #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/MRit9GY9aT — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 28, 2018

