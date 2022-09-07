Body found with wound to head, police say

A resident of a nearby apartment complex found the body while on the way to work.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found downtown Wednesday morning with a wound to the head.

Police say a resident found the woman's body while on their way to work just after 7 a.m. near El Paso St and South Frio St.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.