CCPD: Body discovered on Lake Placid Drive Sunday afternoon

Police say it is unclear what the cause of death may have been. This is an ongoing investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to the 7200 block of Lake Placid Drive on Sunday afternoon after someone called police to report a discovered body.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found what was described as a badly decomposed body.

Robbery and homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Police say the do not know the age or gender of the person or how they may have died.

"The medical examiner’s office will come out and retrieve the body they will make the determination of cause of death obviously if there is foul play it will continue as a homicide investigation, but again it’s so early in the investigation, it's simply that a death investigation,” said Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the robbery homicide division at 361-886-2600.

