San Antonio Police have released dramatic body camera video that captured the moment an officer revived a six-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a pool in Encino Oaks.

The 9-1-1 call came in at around 2:30 PM on August 18. SAPD Officers Robert Mount and Richard Gonzales rushed to the home.

"I immediately picked her up, I checked her airway," Officer Gonzales said. “You know, she wasn't breathing, I checked her pulse. I didn't feel a pulse at the time."

The victim’s grandfather, Jim Green, intently watched, hoping for a miracle.

"I did chest compressions, more back blows, and she ended up throwing up whatever else she had, and she started breathing little by little on her own," Gonzales said.

The young girl spent five days at North Central Baptist recovering.

"Without them, my granddaughter would not be alive," Green said. "I will never get that vision out of my head."

Green now hopes his granddaughter’s story can teach an important life lesson and move people to enroll in a course to become CPR certified.

"If somebody did not start CPR prior to us getting there, this could have been a completely different outcome," Officer Mount said.

In Green’s eyes, the two officers are hero’s for bringing back to life the smile on his granddaughter’s face, a smile he feared he may never see.

"This truly was a miracle that I am sitting here talking to you about my granddaughter who was dead on August 18 at about 2:30 in the afternoon and then brought back to life by amazing people," Green said.

© 2018 KENS