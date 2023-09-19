BCSO releases bodycam video from August confrontation that ended with deputy shooting suspect after pursuit

During the investigation a total of three guns were found.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an early-morning confrontation that ended in deputies shooting a suspect they say was trying to escape custody last month.

The incident occurred on August 19 after deputies were called out to the Time Out Sports Bar on the far northeast side for reports of a disturbance. In the newly released video, BCSO shares audio of a 911 call in which a security guard at the bar can be heard saying, "He's got a gun on his right hip.

Upon arrival, the body camera footage shows a deputy in the vehicle speaking with the security guard and giving a description of the vehicle the suspect, 32-year-old Terrance Duckworth, allegedly left the area in.

As Duckworth enters the vehicle and leaves the bar, deputies can be seen attempting to pull him over. The video shows deputies flashing their lights throughout a prolonged pursuit that snaked through a nearby neighborhood before the suspects' vehicle stopped along the 7000 block of Bronzerock Drive.

There, police say, Duckworth and another passenger exited the car, now surrounded by law enforcement, and began to flee on foot. The body camera video shows one of the individuals with what appears to be a gun in his hand as he exits the car.

Deputies can be seen chasing the suspect and yelling: "Drop the f***ing gun!"

The suspects then stop at a fence, where one of them has his arms raised and facing Deputy Jeffrey Suarez. The other, Duckworth, can be seen gesturing in Suarez's direction with a gun. Officials say that's when Suarez shot at Duckworth three times, hitting him twice.

Duckworth was sent to a hospital for treatment and eventually arrested for violating parole.