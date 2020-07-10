Rescue crews recover bodies of three victims from building collapse in west Houston

“HFD crews crews have been working around the clock, in a very dangerous situation to help bring closure for these families,” the Houston Fire Department said.

HOUSTON — Rescue crews have recovered the bodies of all three workers killed Monday when a building collapsed in west Houston.

Firefighters will continue the search to make sure there are no more victims, but it's believed all of the workers have been accounted for.

The recovery effort was challenging because of the threat of a second collapse inside the 15-story building that's under construction.

“HFD crews have been working around the clock, in a very dangerous situation to help bring closure for these families,” the Houston Fire Department said in a statement.

HFD Assistant Chief Ruy Lozano said they had to cut holes in the roof to get access to unstable planks of concrete that had to be removed.

A crane removed the planks from the top down to reach the bodies on the ground floor.

Miguel Ramirez showed up at the scene Tuesday because he believes his best friend is one of the three victims.

“I’m looking for answers because my best friend got trapped there and we don’t know if he really is alive or dead or if he needs helps. I don’t know because they don’t tell us anything,” he said.

Ramirez said his friend is 28 years old and has a family.

“His three kids are waiting for him at home and they don’t know anything. They’re asking for him,” Ramirez said.

The names of the three workers killed have not been released but their families have been notified.

One worker was injured. The other 236 employees made it out safely.

OSHA is overseeing the investigation into the cause of the stairwell collapse.