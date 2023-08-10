Bluey and her family return to the stage at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio

The theatre has not yet announced when tickets will go on sale.

SAN ANTONIO — Bluey fans and their parents have something to look forward as the beloved Australian children's character returns to the stage in San Antonio.

Bluey's Big Play is returning to the Majestic Theatre March 8-10. The theatre has not yet announced when tickets will go on sale.

According to the theatre's Facebook page, the play's story revolves around Dad feeling like having a Sunday time out when Bluey and Bingo decide to pull out games and other tricks to get Dad off his bean bag chair.

The cartoon hit air waves in 2018 and quickly became an international hit. There are now 151 episode of Bluey that have been produced.

See the full post from the Majestic Theatre below:

ANNOUNCING: Bluey's Big Play is returning to the Majestic stage! 🐾 When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday... Posted by Majestic & Empire Theatres on Thursday, August 10, 2023

