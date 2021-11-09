Blue Santa program helps San Antonio children with holiday presents

"It brings the San Antonio Police Department great pride in helping families during a wonderful time of the year," SAPD said in a Facebook post.

SAN ANTONIO — For families who could use a little help with presents for their children this holiday season, the San Antonio Police Department wants you to know their Blue Santa program is now taking applications. They'll be accepting them through December 3.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said:

"It brings the San Antonio Police Department great pride in helping families during a wonderful time of the year. We’re proud to announce that the Blue Santa application process has begun."

The program that gives toys to children in the San Antonio area has been around since 1976. Each year, the program serves about 8,000 needy families.

It's easy to sign up. You can fill out an application at any of the six police substations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

🎙HOT OFF THE PRESS‼️ Sign-up is happening November 1st - December 3rd Where: At the Substation nearest to your home... Posted by SAPD's Blue Santa on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

All applicants must present:

A valid ID with your current address

A CPS/SAWS bill (as proof of residence)

A copy of each child’s birth certificate

The applications are in English and Spanish.