Blue Santa program helps San Antonio children with holiday presents

SAN ANTONIO — For families who could use a little help with presents for their children this holiday season, the San Antonio Police Department wants you to know their Blue Santa program is now taking applications. They'll be accepting them through December 3.
In a Facebook post, SAPD said:
"It brings the San Antonio Police Department great pride in helping families during a wonderful time of the year. We’re proud to announce that the Blue Santa application process has begun."
The program that gives toys to children in the San Antonio area has been around since 1976. Each year, the program serves about 8,000 needy families.
It's easy to sign up. You can fill out an application at any of the six police substations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All applicants must present:
A valid ID with your current address
A CPS/SAWS bill (as proof of residence)
A copy of each child’s birth certificate
The applications are in English and Spanish.
To find the address of your nearest SAPD substation and other information on our Blue Santa Program, visit this website.