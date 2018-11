Blue Bell announced the return of the fan favorite, "Mooo Bars", on Thursday.

Mooo Bars have vanilla ice cream coated with chocolate. They will be available starting Thursday in a 12 pack. The classical item was first introduced in 1985. The company says the release will be limited.

Blue Bell fans may remember that back in July, the company released another fan favorite ice cream bar, the classic Fudge Bar.

