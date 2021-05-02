Blue Angels take flight over Corpus Christi Bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a cancellation on Saturday due to weather, the Blue Angels took flight over the Corpus Christi Bayfront on Sunday.
This is the first year that the Wings Over South Texas airshow was hosted by Buc Days.
People of all ages crowded the Bayfront to get a glimpse of the popular show.
"I'm liking it very much, my family is enjoying it very much," 10-year-old Noah Fletcher told 3News.
The high flying pilots did not disappoint as crowds were heard cheering down Shoreline Dr.
The airshow was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
