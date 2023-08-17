What is a Blue Alert?

By now you've seen the statewide alert sent out, but what does it mean? We break down all of Texas' alert programs here.

HOUSTON — By now, you've probably seen the statewide Blue Alert that was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, but what exactly is a Blue Alert?

Texas has eight standardized public safety advisories that are coordinated by the Texas DPS. These advisories show up on local media, road signs, social media, smart devices, and on computer screens at businesses that sell Texas Lottery products.

Here are the statewide alerts and what they're used for:

Blue Alert

Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

Here are the criteria for a Blue Alert:

A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.

The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

A detailed description of the offender's vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.

The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend the activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas is one of the 34 states that currently have the system in place.

CLEAR Alert

The CLEAR Alert is designed to bridge the gap between missing children and senior citizens and helps get the word out about adults who may have been abducted or in immediate danger. This alert may be used to locate potential suspects too.

AMBER ALERT

An AMBER Alert is issued for children 17 and younger who are believed to have been abducted.

Silver Alert

These alerts are issued for missing people who are 65 and older and/or have cognitive disabilities like Alzheimer's Disease.

Endangered Missing Persons Alert

Similar to a Silver Alert, this category helps authorities find someone who's been diagnosed with an intellectual disability or developmental disorder.

Camo Alert

The state's Camo Alert notifies the public of missing current and former members of the United States armed forces, including the National Guard, reserve, or auxiliary unit.

Power Outage Alert

After our power crisis during the 2021 winter storm, lawmakers created the Texas Power Outage Alert to notify you when the state's power supply is inadequate to meet the demand.

Active Shooter Alert