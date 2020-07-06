Blood donors will receive free coronavirus antibody testing

As a thank you to donors, free antibody testing will be available from June 8-August 31.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is saying thank you to blood donors in a big way.

From June 8 to August 31, free coronavirus antibody testing will be available to donors.

Elizabeth Waltman, Chief Operating Officer at STBTC said they are pleased to be able to offer [antibody tests]" as they received many calls and emails about it. "We hope this encourages more people to give blood."

QualTex Laboratories, a subsidiary of local nonprofit BioBridge Global will perform the tests, which have been produced by Abbott Laboratories.

Coronavirus antibody test results will show if donors have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 by looking for antibodies the immune system produces in response to the virus.

Tests will be mailed to donors within 14 days of their donations. As a reminder, blood donations can be made by appointment only.

It is important to note that the antibody test does not test directly for the virus.

Anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms or believes they may be infected should get tested at any of the free testing sites throughout the city or get tested at the office of their primary care physician.

Donors who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be eligible to donate 'convalescent plasma,' which can serve as a treatment for patients that are currently fighting coronavirus.