American Red Cross blood donors will receive a $10 gift card throughout June

To ensure a strong blood supply this summer, the Red Cross is offering a $10 thank-you gift card by email to any merchant of the donor's choice throughout June.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross reported a concerning shortfall of blood and platelet donations last month.

Additionally, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. More details can be found here.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day; a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize blood donors. Officials urge that now is a great time for those who have been on the fence about giving or haven't donated in a long time.

For those interested in making an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit this website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.