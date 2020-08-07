Blood centers hope lifted restrictions will bring a new wave of donations

Donors will still be required to make appointments.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is hoping new lift in restrictions on blood donations will help bring a new wave of donations they say they desperately need.

Restrictions were lifted by the FDA back in April but were not implemented here until July 1st. The center says that’s because it takes time to put new regulations into place. They must make sure employees and physicians are properly trained.

The one that directly affects San Antonio was the ban on people donating blood who lived in Germany or Europe during the ’80s and the ’90s.

San Antonio is considered Military USA and the center believes there are tons of servicemen and women across the city who couldn’t donate because of the ban.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says because of cancellations due to coronavirus, this summer they lost more than 6,000 donations.

“The need is always there but especially now when we’ve seen a ton of blood donations being canceled, over 200 that we know of. That number is going to go even higher. So if you have the chance and you’re feeling healthy make an appointment,” Roger Ruiz, Corporate Communications Specialist, for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said.