Blanket fire near Falfurrias grows to 5,450 acres

As of now, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is about 70 percent contained.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that started Saturday night has burned over 5450 acres southwest of Falfurrias, officials said.

Falfurrias, Kleberg, and Hebbronville Counties, plus many more fire agencies, including the Texas Forestry Service, are out there to help.

Rural areas are using a lot of air support to fight the blaze due to the sandy conditions that are making it difficult to access for ground crews.

The fire is about 70 percent contained as of Monday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials told 3NEWS there are two helicopters assisting with water and two air tankers are dropping fire retardant in an effort to contain the blaze.

Mutual Aid Call : Last night at around 06:28pm Alton Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire located in... Posted by Alton Fire-Rescue on Monday, July 11, 2022

