BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Blanco Police Department released new details in Monday night's car bomb scare.

According to BPD, they were initially assisting a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy track down a convicted felon who allegedly had weapons, narcotics, and potentially an explosive device in his possession in a subdivision off Highway 281 and Contour Drive.

BPD officers arrived first, and while waiting for the BCSO deputy, they noticed the suspect in an SUV following another vehicle attempting to leave the area and head south on Highway 281.

The driver of the first vehicle was stopped and arrested by BPD on several warrants. She was identified as Rachel Wilson.

Investigators released their K9 unit to inspect the vehicle and found that Wilson had nearly five grams of methamphetamine.

Wilson is now facing felony drug possession charges and was booked into Bexar County Jail.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jimmy Lower, also had methamphetamine and weapons in the car he was driving. BPD officers took him into custody.

While searching Lower's vehicle, officers found a piece of 'military ordnance' was found. It was later determined to be a low-level piece of military device.

Investigators also searched his residence and found body armor, weapons, and narcotics.

Several agencies assisted in the mission including the Austin Police Department bomb squad, BCSO, and BPD. Federal authorities have also filed charges against Lower.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

