BLANCO — Blanco police say they have arrested a man they say made threats involving the killing of Catholics.

Police say Martin Eng is facing charges of Terroristic Threats. He was taken into custody by Blanco Police Department night shift officers overnight Monday.

Police say back on July 7th, Eng disrupted the evening mass at St. Ferdinand’s Catholic Church and began making threats against Catholics. The department released a "Be on the Lookout", asking for the public's help in locating Eng.

He made a comments regarding his arrest, saying, “I did nothing wrong in saying what I said,” according to Blanco Police.

