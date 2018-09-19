SAN ANTONIO — Blake Shelton is coming to San Antonio, y'all.

After news broke Tuesday of Shelton's surprise show in Fort Worth, the country superstar took to Twitter to announce "Another Surprise!" today.

Shelton will perform a free show this Friday September 21 at Cowboys Dancehall. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Those hoping to attend the performance can line up at Cowboys starting at 10:00 AM that Friday. Shelton says that the show will be first come, first serve, and attendees must be 21 or older.

