A Georgia woman found Blaise Barnett, the subject of an Amber Alert, inside her car.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — When the resident of a home along a quiet Clarkston street attempted to leave on Thursday afternoon, as she entered her car, she was likely surprised to find the boy at the center of an Amber Alert.

Around 2:30 p.m., Clarkston Police said the woman opened the car door and found Blaise Barnett. He had been reported missing 39 hours prior to that moment.

"We got a call from a resident on Rogers Street that a baby was found in a vehicle," Clarkston Police Sgt. Dustin Bulcher said. "When officers arrived, they met with paramedics who performed a medical check on Baby Blaise."

"The baby was found inside a car in her driveway. She left her home to go somewhere and she found the baby inside the car," he said.

Bulcher said he doesn't know how long the baby was inside the car. He said the investigation remains ongoing and said all parties, including the woman who found baby Blaise, will be questioned in the case.

On Wednesday around 1 a.m., his parents called police and said their 2002 Ford Explorer with Blaise inside was stolen from outside their apartment at 1000 Montreal Road in Clarkston. Hours later, the vehicle was found, but there was no sign of the boy or his car seat.

After the baby was found, he was brought to the Clarkson Police Department where he was reunited with his family before getting in an ambulance.

"He's in good condition," Bulcher said.