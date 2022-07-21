Black women share experiences of being in military

San Antonio is hosting the National Association of Black Military Women this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, San Antonio is playing host to the National Association of Black Military Women, an organization dedicated to sharing the stories of black women in the military.

On the second day of the NABMW's conference at the Westin Riverwalk 420 W Market Street, the discussion is about the trailblazers.

"We are here as an organization to let people know that we are alive, we are well, and we served," said former NABMW president Ret. Col. Dolores H Hampton.

The organization's stated goal --- to tell HER story.

"We believe that nobody can tell your story better than you," said Convention Chairwoman Ret. Col. Kathaleen Harris

Six NABMW leading members gathered to discuss the impact of the Six Triple Eight --- a World War II postal battalion made up entirely of black women.

"They were, as we have stressed, the only black female battalion to go overseas. and that's something we are extremely proud of," Hampton said.

One other story getting attention this weekend is that of Elizabeth Eckford. Eckford famously a member of the Little Rock Nine, was also an enlisted woman during the Vietnam war.

“I joined the military as I saw it as an opportunity to try out a new profession. I wanted to be a journalist,” Eckford said.

The NABMW last held a convention in San Antonio in 1994, when the organization was divided into regions. It does not currently have a chapter here, but NABMW National President Ret Lt. Col. Patricia Jackson-Kelley said that could change soon.

"We feel that this is a stepping-stone for us to get a chapter started in San Antonio," she said.