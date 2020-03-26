SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police's narcotics division raided three homes Thursday morning, finding weapons appearing to be modified to be automatic, black tar heroin, crystal methamphetamine and $43,000 in cash.

Police said Thursday afternoon that because the investigation remains ongoing, the locations of the raids could not be disclosed, but that charges in connection with the raids are pending.

Officers confiscated 17 weapons, six of which rifles, and two handguns that police said appeared to have been modified to be automatic.

Police said narcotics officers also found 335 grams of methamphetamine and 398 grams of black tar heroin, along with $43,000 in cash in the raids. Authorities said all are connected.

The busts come as officers also juggle their duties responding to the Coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio police said Monday while at least 33 officers have had to self-quarantine, none have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County; U.S. now has most cases in the world

RELATED: 'This is not the time for a cyber attack,' San Antonio sees uptick in cyber schemes

RELATED: Gov. Abbott to require anyone coming in to Texas from NY, New Orleans to self-quarantine

RELATED: First case of coronavirus in Uvalde, per report