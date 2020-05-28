Watch live: George Floyd protesters in standoff with police in downtown Houston

Dozens of Houston police officers swarmed an intersection blocked by protesters in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — Hours after a "Justice for George Floyd" rally ended in downtown Houston, tensions flared between protesters and police.

There was some shoving during a standoff and a few people were led away in handcuffs.

The standoff started when they were blocking an intersection.

Earlier, dozens of protesters blocked parts of I-45, Hwy 59 and some downtown streets during rush hour. Some were arrested, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The rally itself was mostly peaceful with only a handful of arrests.

Hundreds marched from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall Friday afternoon in memory of Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Several marchers carried signs and chanted "No justice, no peace," and other rallying cries along the way.

At City Hall, they shouted "I can't breathe" in reference to Floyd's pleas for help as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

Houston police dressed in riot gear kept watch during the rally but their were no major issues.

Turner later said he understands the anger and frustration and supports the right to protest, but asked Houstonians to keep it peaceful.

Floyd's death hits close to home because he grew up in the Third Ward. A lot of Houstonians knew him and he still has family here.

BLM organizers say "people are angry" and what happened to Floyd has to fuel change.

"My message to everybody who's coming is this a community event, a family event, it ain't just to express our anger, but we have to get together to truly get something done," said Ashton Woods, with Black Lives Matter Houston.

Protests have become violent in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and other cities but Houston has a long history of peaceful protests.

