Black History Month: Check out these local events going on in February

From schools to grocery stores and everywhere in between – there are so many happenings in February to learn from and be inspired by.

SAN ANTONIO — From health fairs to a look back at history, cooking demonstrations and critically important conversations – along with movies and even a River Walk tour – there are so many events going on locally, you'll be hard-pressed to attend them all. This list is a work in progress featuring Black History Month happenings across the San Antonio area.

If you know of any other events to add to this list, please email the details to news@kens5.com.

Tuesday, February 1: Conscious Conversations – StoryTime

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is holding this event at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair Park (next to The Magik Theater). They will read “Race Cars” by Jenny Devenny. After the story, listeners will engage in activities. Admission is free and registration is encouraged. SAAACAM is a non-profit organization formed to collect, maintain, disseminate and interpret authentic African American artifacts related to San Antonio history in a community-based digital archive.

We are excited to announce our partnership with neighboring Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair Park (next to The Magik... Posted by San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Wednesday, February 2: Healthcare of African Americans, COVID, Childhood Trauma and the Government Panel Discussion

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

San Antonio College presents COVID on the young adult community and how family or COVID affects their decision to get the vaccination. How childhood trauma has an ongoing after on one’s mental health and wellness even into adulthood. How the government decisions and actions bring about positive outcomes for the health and wellness of African Americans. Refreshments will be provided. Voter registration will be available. Presenters include Jennifer Knotts, Chantel Clarke and Leona Tatum.

SAC has several events to check out. There are also some Taste of Soul recipes worth trying at the bottom of this page.

Friday, February 4: Central Market's Virtual Cooking Class

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Chef Pierre Thiam explores a modern, eclectic take on the rich culinary traditions of West Africa with his innovative cooking style. You’ll pick up tips on some of the many uses of fonio, an ancient grain with a variety of health benefits, as you cook along with him at home. There are two options: a Virtual Class Access + Cook Along Ingredient Kit is $85 per household or you can choose the Virtual Class Access Only, which is $20 per household. By the end of it, you’ll have a delicious – and nutritious – dinner ready to serve including:

Salmon and Cassava Croquettes with Tamarind Glaze

Grilled Chicken Yassa with Onion and Lime Confit over Fonio

Chocolate Fonio Pudding with Honey Roasted Mango

Saturday, February 5: Saturday Afternoon at the Movies – Black History Month and Let’s Rodeo

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ella Austin Community Center, 1023 North Pine Street, San Antonio

SAAACAM is showing two old-time classics, "The Bronze Buckaroo" and "Two-Gun Man from Harlem." You're encouraged to bring the whole family out for an afternoon of learning while having fun.

Tuesday, February 8: Black Business EXPO

8:30.p.m.

UTSA's Student Union 2.01.28 - Denman

NAACP's Annual Black Business EXPO will tackle civil rights and social Justice as an intensive immersion where students visit historical sites of the civil rights movement, listen to stories and experiences, learn about contemporary social justice issues and develop skills for fighting against oppression. Click here for more info. There are also events happening almost every day of the month, click here to see them all.

Friday, February 12: 2nd Annual Black History Month Soul Food Celebration

3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Second Baptist Community Center, 3310 East Commerce Street, San Antonio

The theme for the year 2022 is "Chaos or Community" based on a book by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The big question remains: Now that we have freedom, where do we go from here? The keynote speaker is Honorable Judge Stephanie Boyd along with the host/guest speaker, Warren Jay Smith Sr. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

Saturday, February 13: Black History River Tour

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

SAAACAM is showing is hosting a 100-minute tour of Black History on the San Antonio River. The thought-provoking mental journey through time will focus on the impact of African Americans in the center core of San Antonio. Private charters can also be scheduled. Send an email to programdir@saaacam.org or sign up here.

Wednesday, February 23: City of Boerne's Black History Month Program featuring Dr. Betty Moseley Brown

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Local author Dr. Betty Moseley Brown presents online the city's Black History Month Event for this year. Dr. Brown will focus on wellness, well-being and also discuss her book "Leadership Lessons: Personal Reflections from a Woman Marine." This program is free and open to everyone. Click here for more info. and to get the Zoom link.

Saturday, February 26: The Black History For Children Book Exhibit

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Carver Library, 3350 East Commerce Street, San Antonio

The community and cultural event's goal is to promote literacy and the study of Black History. MAAT Marketing is sponsoring the 7th annual Black History for Children Book Exhibit to increase children's knowledge of Black History and to encourage the development of good reading habits and skills. A recommended reading list on Black History will be shared. Also, a special guest will present a reading and there will be a free Black History book giveaway. For more details, click here. There's also the 3rd Annual San Antonio African American Book Festival going on all day. For more on that, click here.

Saturday, February 26: Black History Month Vendor Expo

12:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m.

Davis-Scott Family YMCA,1213 Iowa Street, San Antonio