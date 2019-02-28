SAN ANTONIO — On this year’s final installment of Black History 210 we talked to Reverend Clarence Joseph Littlefield, a local man who’s dedicated his entire life to pushing for equal rights in the Alamo City.

“(In) the community I grew up in, Hispanics and blacks would play together on the playground. The only time we felt segregation is when it came time to go to school,” Littlefield said.

He's basically spent his entire life in San Antonio, and thus has experienced many versions of the city we all know and love.

“San Antonio was like most southern places; it was still segregated," Littlefield said. "There were only two high schools that we could attend at that time."

A life detour landed him here.

“My mom deceased when I was going on the age of 3, and my dad deceased before I was 5. So before I was school age both parents were deceased,” Littlefield said.

Originally born in Galveston, Littlefield’s aunt took him in after his parents died and raised him in San Antonio.

“This is where I grew up. This is where I got my education and served my country.” he said.

The west side became home for a young CJ Littlefield. He quickly became involved in civil rights efforts well before he could even fathom the issues at hand.

“At that time, we paid our little dime and were so elated to go swimming, but we had no idea or thought that we were at that present time making history.” Littlefield said.

He and a group of African American kids were brought to Woodlawn Lake Pool by the NAACP on the pool’s first day serving patrons of all colors. Before then, a pool on the east side was the only place they could swim.

“Sometimes we would ride bikes from the west side all the way to the east side because that was the only place we could go swimming.” he said.

In high school, he joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC. The group would hold sit-ins at all-white institutions in protest for integration.

“We had to make sure we were not in a violent manner… They would sometimes try to provoke you, call you names, the N-word and everything like that," Littlefield said.

He went on to break barriers in San Antonio as the first black president of multiple labor unions, later pushing for his equality throughout his career as a U.S. Air Force aviation technician.