Large historical collection donated to San Antonio African American Community Archive Museum

“It’s not just for African Americans to learn about our own history. It’s for everyone to learn about the contributions of African Americans,” said Laura Thompson.

SAN ANTONIO — Laura Thompson never saw herself as a historian.

“I’ve dedicated my life to compiling information about African Americans and highlighting them. So I guess I am a historian but it didn’t start out like that,” Thompson said

In fact, her passion for African American history started from the lack of Black history being taught to her at a young age.

“I always thought it was just so intimidating to go to museums. I would always ask where all of the African American stories are,” Thompson said.

So, she started documenting her own piece of history. The history of Black people in San Antonio, and called it 300 Voices in 300 Days.

“We had the opportunity to hear so many different stories from people from all walks of life,” Thompson said.

She talked to CEOs, journalist, entrepreneurs, and more. Now much of that work will be featured in the San Antonio African American Community Archive Museum.

“It’s a teaching tool, it’s a motivational tool for young people that aspire to be a physician, or musician, or a football player. Whatever they aspire to be,” Thompson said.

Thompson says it’s history everybody can be a part of.