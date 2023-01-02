Black History Month in SA: Events happening throughout February

Here in San Antonio, there are several events to honor and celebrate Black history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — This year's theme of Black History Month is “Black resistance." The Association on the study of African American life and history says this theme commemorates the work of Black Americans and others who stood up to racial segregation through education, gospel, sports, and medicine.

Black History Month is an annual tradition dating back to the 1920's.

Here in San Antonio, there are several events to honor and celebrate Black history.

Take a look at the list below and if you know of any other events, please email them to news@kens5.com.

Spurs Black Heritage Night

KENS 5's own Clarke Finney will host a pre-game talent showcase at the H-E-B Fan Zone.

Location: AT&T Center H-E-B Fan Zone

Date: Friday, Feb. 3

Time: 4 p.m.

African American Genealogy

Join the San Antonio library for a discussion on discovering African roots.

Location: Carver Library

3350 E. Commerce

San Antonio, TX 78220

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Time: 1:15 – 2:15PM

Remembering Geraldine Smedler

Geraldine Smedler was a decorated civil servant and civil rights activist, mentor to young leaders and a kind and caring person. She died on May 2, 2022, at the age of 99.

Location: Carver Library

3350 E. Commerce

San Antonio, TX 78220

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Time: 11AM – 12PM

Green Book Historic Marker Unveiling

Join the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) for a tour San Antonio’s safe places for Negro motorists during the Jim Crow era. Six locations will be highlighted. Tickets are $15 for SAAACAM members and $20 general admission.

Location: Tony G's Soul Food

915 South Hackberry

San Antonio, 78210

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Time: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Black History River Tour

SAAACAM also offers a 100-minute cruise highlighting San Antonio’s Black history.

Location: SAAACAM at La Villita, 218 South Presa

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City

Melaneyes Media is hosting an online screening of Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City documenting the Black history of San Antoni.

Location: Online

Date: Thursday, Feb 9

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Nina Simone: Four Women

The Public Theatre presents this production taking place the day after the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. It explores the experiences of four women on a journey of healing and transformation.

Location: 800 W Ashby Place

Date: Multiple dates through Feb. 12

Time: Various times

Fences at the Classic Theatre

Fences follows Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues, who now works as a garbage man.

Location: Carver Community Cultural Center

226 North Hackberry Street

Date: Feb. 9-26

Time: Various times

A Musical Program of Negro Spirituals by Allee Wallace

Mr. Wallace demonstrates the cultural tradition of spirituals, religious songs generally associated with Black Christians in the Southern United States. There are three performances of the event.

Location: Second Baptist Church, 3310 East Commerce Street

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Time: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Location: Central Library, 600 Soledad Street

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 4-5 p.m.

Location: Pruitt Branch Library at Roosevelt High School

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18