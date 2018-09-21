CONVERSE — Converse Police are looking for those responsible in a drive-by shooting overnight that spanned over several streets and left two shot.

CPD said around 1 am Friday they were called to the scene where several shots had been fired in the 9800 block of Twin Saddles.

Investigators said two victims had been sitting in their vehicle in front of their home on Twin Saddles when a silver sedan rolled past them and began looping their vehicle.

The victims proceeded to drive off and that's when police say shots were fired from the other vehicle. The suspects were using an AR-15 and shotgun, according to police.

As shots rang out, the victims turned the corner onto Wilburn Trail and then onto Balanced Rock where they slammed into a few parked cars on the street. They ended up crashing into someone's front yard before banging on the front door for help, investigators said.

The victims eventually ran back to their own home on Twin Saddles before police arrived.

Both were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

